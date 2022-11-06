Kenya's Evans Chebet Runs Tactical Race to Clinch New York Marathon Title

Nairobi — Kenya's Evans Chebet clinched his second World Major title of 2022 after running a tactical race to win the New York Marathon on Sunday in 2:08:41.

Chebet, winner of the Boston Marathon earlier this year, showed his mettle with a well calculated race, edging out early leader, Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento who dropped down on the tarmac after 32km following some punishing pace in the early exchanges of the race.

The Brazilian, who famously fist-bumped world record holder Eliud Kipchoge at the Olympics last year, had been off to a crazy start but problems started when he had to take a toilet break after 27km while having a lead of slightly over two minutes.

He spent eight seconds in the washroom allowing Chebet to cut down the lead and five kilometres later, he could not maintain his scorching pace.

Chebet had all through played his cards close to his chest and had only bolted off the chasing pack behind the Brazilian after the 25km mark.