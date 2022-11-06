Egypt: Sisi Receives IMF Managing Director in Sharm

6 November 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Sunday 6/11/2022 Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and her accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the prime minister, the governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and the ministers of planning and economic development, international cooperation and finance.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the IMF boss hailed Egypt's measures to deal with the global economic crises to protect the track of Egypt's economy.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.