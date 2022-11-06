Egypt: Sisi Receives IMF Managing Director in Sharm

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Sunday 6/11/2022 Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and her accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the prime minister, the governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and the ministers of planning and economic development, international cooperation and finance.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the IMF boss hailed Egypt's measures to deal with the global economic crises to protect the track of Egypt's economy.

MENA