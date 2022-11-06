East Africa: Somali Troops Capture Fresh Areas From Al-Shabaab

6 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Wanlaweyn — Somali army regained control of key areas in the Lower Shabelle region from Al-Shabaab following military operations.

The SNA captured Balow, Murugey, Siigoole, Moore Guusha, Ulu Goof, El-Huber, and other areas near Wanlaweyn town, about 90 kilometers away from the capital, Mogadishu.

The governor of the Lower Shabelle region Ibrahim Aden Ali [Najah], inspected the freshly liberated areas and urged the local residents to work with the government troops.

The region is one of the areas, where Al-Shabaab has greater influence and strongholds and is facing military pressure from the US, SNA, and AU troops.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.