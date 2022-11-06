East Africa: Somali Troops Capture Fresh Areas From Al-Shabaab

Wanlaweyn — Somali army regained control of key areas in the Lower Shabelle region from Al-Shabaab following military operations.

The SNA captured Balow, Murugey, Siigoole, Moore Guusha, Ulu Goof, El-Huber, and other areas near Wanlaweyn town, about 90 kilometers away from the capital, Mogadishu.

The governor of the Lower Shabelle region Ibrahim Aden Ali [Najah], inspected the freshly liberated areas and urged the local residents to work with the government troops.

The region is one of the areas, where Al-Shabaab has greater influence and strongholds and is facing military pressure from the US, SNA, and AU troops.