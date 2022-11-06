Somalia: Somali PM Receives Doctors From Djibouti

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre received at his office doctors from Djibouti who came to Mogadishu to help the Oct 29 attack victims.

In a statement from the office of the PM, Barre thanked the health professionals for playing a role in the relief efforts and treatment of the people wounded in the Zoobe blasts.

Djibouti has shown solidarity with Somalia after being hit by a deadly attack in Mogadishu that left 120 people dead and wounded 300 more.

The Horn of Africa tiny nation sent also medical supplies to Mogadishu after the bombing.