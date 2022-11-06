Somalia: Somali PM Receives Doctors From Djibouti

6 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre received at his office doctors from Djibouti who came to Mogadishu to help the Oct 29 attack victims.

In a statement from the office of the PM, Barre thanked the health professionals for playing a role in the relief efforts and treatment of the people wounded in the Zoobe blasts.

Djibouti has shown solidarity with Somalia after being hit by a deadly attack in Mogadishu that left 120 people dead and wounded 300 more.

The Horn of Africa tiny nation sent also medical supplies to Mogadishu after the bombing.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.