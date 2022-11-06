Tanzania: Precision Air Accident - 3 Confirmed Dead

“I have received with regret the information on the plane crash of Precision Corporation into Lake Victoria, Kagera region… Let us continue to be calm while the rescue operations continue and ask God to help us,” President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

THREE people aboard the Precision Air plane that plunged into Lake Victoria on approach to Bukoka airport have died, a senior government official told members of the press on Sunday.

Kagera Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Issessanda Kaniki confirmed the death toll, which comes after a rescue mission that scoured for hours saving 26 people out of 43.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent a comfort message to the families and called for calm. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the area to beef up the rescue mission.

Precision Air's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Patrick Mwanri described the accident as a "tragedy" announcing two information centers in Dar es Salaam and Bukoba.

According to official details, the passenger plane PW494 had 39 passengers and an infant. The plane departed Dar es Salaam and was scheduled to land at Bukoba Airport enroute to Mwanza before returning to Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Kagera Regional Commissioner Abert Chalamila said rescue missions were ongoing with supporting equipment from the Geita region and the Kagera Sugar Factory.