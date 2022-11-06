Tanzania: Samia Sends Message of Comfort Over Precision Air Accident

President Samia Suluhu Hassan sent a message of comfort to families of 43 people including crew members of Precision air after the passenger plane plugged into Lake Victoria 100 meters before landing at Bukoba airport.

In the message released on Sunday, the President said she was saddened by the accident.

The plane was traveling from Dar es Salaam via Mwanza.

Precision Air's flight PW 494,crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at Bukoba Airport in Kagera Region.

"I have received with regret the information on the plane crash of Precision Corporation into Lake Victoria, Kagera region... Let us continue to be calm while the rescue operations continue and ask God to help us," she tweeted.

Nimepokea kwa masikitiko taarifa ya ajali ya ndege ya Shirika la Precision katika Ziwa Victoria, mkoani Kagera. Natuma salamu za pole kwa wote walioathirika na ajali hii. Tuendelee kuwa watulivu wakati huu zoezi la uokoaji likiendelea huku tukimuomba Mwenyezi Mungu atusaidie.-- Samia Suluhu (@SuluhuSamia) November 6, 2022

In a related development, Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Albert Chalamila has said that 26 passengers out of 43, who have been rescued from the crash, are receiving treatment at Kagera Regional Referral Hospital.

He said that the plane had 43 people including 2 pilots and 2 cabin crew.