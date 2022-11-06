Kenya Airways Says Entebbe, Lusaka, and Mombasa Flights On Schedule

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has confirmed selected flights that will be taking off from Nairobi and other destinations despite a two-day-old strike by its pilots aligned to the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA).

The over 300 pilots are protesting what they termed as neglect of their grievances.

In a statement on its social media pages, the national carrier said a total of six flights have been scheduled to operate on Sunday.

KQ has in meantime clarified that the flights will only cater to passengers who are already booked for travel.

The national carrier says the afternoon flight from Entebbe to Nairobi is slated to leave at 2:25 pm.

KQ has also scheduled Nairobi bound flight to depart Mombasa at 3.30 pm.

The airline has also scheduled two flights to Lusaka, Zambia from JKIA where the first will take off from JKIA at 5 pm and 8 pm.