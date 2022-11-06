Kenya: Ruto to Lead Kenya Delegation to COP27 Summit in Egypt

6 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto will on Sunday lead the Kenyan delegation to the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Egypt.

President Ruto will be attending the annual conference as the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on climate change.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed confirmed that the President during the summit will deliver Kenya's and Africa's statement on climate change.

"The President will rally the globe towards more ambitious climate action," Mohammed said.

In his rallying call, the President will be seeking "implementation and honoring of commitments made over the past 30 years by countries with the greatest responsibilities for accumulating greenhouse gases causing global warming".

President Ruto will also outline Kenya's policies and strategies to tap into the global carbon market.

"Demonstrably, climate change mitigation and adaptation is at the front and center of President Ruto's development agenda," Mohammed said.

The President has been at the forefront of matters of climate and he recently announced an ambitious reforestation program to grow at least 15 billion trees in the next 10 years to ensure Kenya attains 30% tree cover by 2032.

