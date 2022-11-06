Kenya: Defending Champions KCB to Face Nondies in Floodies Final

Nairobi — Holders KCB are in line for the defense of their Impala Floodlights Tournament after edging out University side BlakBlad in the semi finals on Saturday, and will take on Nondies, who swat aside Menengai Oilers.

KCB beat Varsity side Blad 14-3 courtesy of two converted tries, to remain in line to defend the title they won when the tournament was last hosted in 2019.

Peter Waitere and Brian Waihinya dotted down for the Bankers with Isaac Njoroge adding the twos for both, coming from behind after Blad had broken the deadlock from a penalty by Lionel Ajeliti.

Coach Curtis Olago admitted that the team is not as fluid as he would wish, but remains confident they will improve with time.

"We are still getting our systems and plays working and this for us is just our pre-season. We will keep improving," said the coach.

Nondies who thrashed hosts Impala in the quarter finals managed to withstand pressure from Menengai Oilers before stopping them 16-11.