Kenya: Equity Down KU Oryx to Keep Second Spot Alive as Strathmore, Zetech Also Win

Nairobi — Equity Hawks cemented their hold on second spot in the Kenya Basketball Federation Women's Premier League after downing Kenyatta University's Oryx 57-33 at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

The bankers were not in hot firing form against a side that their closest rivals KPA hit for more than 90 last weekend, but they still managed to churn out a victory.

Lindsey Nandakhu led the way for Equity as she sunk a game high 15 points while Dorine Jelagat also chalked double digit points for the students with 12 to her name.

Equity had control over the game and despite Emily Gicovi's lay-up straight from tip off taking KU into the lead, the latter had a 10-point lead after the first quarter, scores standing at 17-7. They continued their dominance and led 30-11 at the break.

KU stunned Equity in the third quarter as they led the scoring by three points scoring 18 against Equity's 15. But, Susan Kamau's charges rose from their sloppiness in the final quarter to put the victory in safe distance.

Earlier on, Strathmore Swords held on to beat Storms 46-41 in a tight encounter. Storms had come to within three points of Strathmore with under two minutes to play, but they couldn't take the fight to the line.

Strathmore had started well and led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Storms outscored them 13-11 in the second quarter. The third quarter witnessed a poor display from both sides with only eight points between the two.

Maggie Nerea and Joy Mupalia had eight points each for Swords.

Zetech University meanwhile continued to push for a top three finish in the regular season after beating University of Nairobi's Dynamites 66-33.

Chantal Kiyobe had 16 points for Zetech, while Christine AKinyi had 13, making the most contributions for Zetech in the victory.

Zetech had a good start to the match and went on a 6-0 scoring run with 5:40 played on the clock. UoN made their first point on the board from a Rachel Gathoni free throw with 4:10 to play.

They tried to come back and squeeze the gap, but Zetech still had a seven point lead at the end of the opening quarter, and they increased the gap further to 19 points, scores standing at 34-15 at halftime.