Rwanda: Rayon Sports Defeat Sunrise FC in Kigali

Rayon Sports maintain their unbeaten run in the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Sunrise FC at the Kigali Stadium on Friday, November 4.

The week 8 encounter started on a slow pace with Rayon FC pinning Sunrise to their own half.

Mucyo Didier broke loose on the left and was brought down in the third minute by Nzabonimana Prosper which resulted in a yellow card for the Sunrise FC player.

Rayon FC had their first chance of the game in the 17th minute through Didier Mucyo but his ferocious drive was saved by goalkeeper Mfashingabo Didier.

Sunrise FC striker Samson Babuwa was very lively upfront with his hold up play but the space between him and Niyibizi Vedaste was too wide.

The Nigerian forward who was the lone ranger in the Sunrise attack mesmerized Ganijuru Elie around the penalty box in the 44th minute. He was brought down but the free kick was agonizingly wasted by Niyibizi Vedaste.

The first half ended 0-0 with Rayon Sports the better side

After the break, Sunrise FC played more tactical. They soaked pressure and tried to use the pace of Brian Ssasli on the right wing.

The Ugandan youngster broke loose on the flank and was brought down around the vital area but the free kick was again wasted.

Rayon broke the deadlock in the 64th minute through Felix Ndekwe who fired in a stunner at the edge of the penalty box.

The home side looked very threatening on the attack. They could have scored the second goal in the 77th minute. Danger man Ndekwe saw his effort bounced off the post to the relief of the Sunrise bench.

The final 13 minutes of the game saw Sunrise defending gallantly until the referee blew his whistle for the end.

Rayon Sports players celebrate a 1-0 victory over Sunrise FC at Kigali Stadium on November 4. Christophe Renzaho

Rayon Sports players and staff thank their supporters after beating Sunrise at Kigali Stadium. Courtesy

Supporters warmly celebrate the victory after beating Sunrise FC to lead the league table at Kigali Stadium .Courtesy

Supporters cheer on other fans while celebrating a win after beating Sunrise FC at Kigali Stadium (1)