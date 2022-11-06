Kenya: Ruto Urges Donor Support to Fight Drought Effects

Turkana — President William Ruto has called on more development partners to step in and help Kenya to fight effects of drought and boost food security.

Dr Ruto who described the current drought situation as 'particularly worrying', called for concerted efforts in addressing it.

"We have not witnessed a drought situation like this in our country for the last 40 years. We ask for more support from our development partners and other non-state actors in containing the situation," said Dr Ruto.

The President made the remarks at Nakaale and Baragoi grounds in Turkana and Samburu Counties on Saturday when he launched the nationwide distribution of food to the most affected communities as part of efforts to alleviate hunger..

This drive involves the private and public sectors targeting to get food and water for communities that are most in need across the country.

Other speakers included Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community, Arid and Semi Arid Lands and Regional Development Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Ms Florence Bore, UN Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson,Red Cross Secretary General,Dr. Asha Mohammed, Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lemurkai, his Samburu counterpart Jonathan Lati Leleliit and several MPs.

President Ruto said development partners have so far donated Sh 20billion towards the drought kitty,adding that the Government has raised Sh 4.5billion.

"In a very special way, I want to thank our development partners on behalf of the people of Kenya for their continued support in addressing the famine situation affecting some parts of our country," said Dr Ruto.

The Head of State said he will convene another meeting of development partners and other non-state actors next week to explore ways of raising another Sh 10 billion to fight the effects of drought.

He said the drought has also pushed hundreds of wildlife from their natural habitat into private farms searching for water and pasture.

Governor Lomurkai said he would work with the Government in addressing the drought situation, saying Turkana was among the most affected areas.

Dr Mohamed said Red Cross was on the ground partnering with the Government in ensuring food supplies reached the most deserving cases.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that the Government will decisively with the problem of cattle rustling that has caused the deaths of many residents and denied children to opportunity to go to school.

"I will use all strategies and Government powers to ensure

the cattle rustling menance ends," President Ruto said.

He disclosed that the Government will reinstate Kenya Police Reservists who were disarmed recently, saying insecurity along the Kerio Valley must end.

Dr Ruto added that the Government will deploy the Kenya Defense Forces, if need be. - Presidential Communication Service