Kenya: You're Unfit to Lead, Just Retire - DP Gachagua to Odinga

5 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Vilenta Wakwelo

Kajiado — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at former Prime Minister and Opposition leader Raila Odinga saying that he is unfit to lead the country.

Speaking in Kajiado County where he presided over the distribution of relief food on Saturday, Gachagua urged the Kajiado County residents to switch their allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government.

"But you people of Kajiado should also be smart. Leave that old man. This job in Kenya is difficult, he can't do it. He has run out of time. Let's get together with William Ruto and myself and move this country forward," said the DP.

The second in command further challenged Kajiado residents saying that unlike them, the people of Mount Kenya refused to support Odinga despite coercion by former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

"You know we people from the mountain saw ahead from way back. The outgoing president tried to take us to this old man, but we told him to go alone because we knew that the old man was incapable of leading Kenya," added Gachagua.

Gachagua spoke in Bisil Kajiado Central where he joined Red Cross in distributing relief food to starving Kajiado residents.

The distribution of relief food follows a plan by the government to scale up mitigation measures in a bid to save at least 4.5 million Kenyans affected by the ravaging drought.

