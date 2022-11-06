Kenya: Shujaa to Face New Zealand in Challenge Cup in Hong Kong After Blanking On Day Two

Nairobi — Shujaa have dropped into the Challenge Trophy at the Hong Kong Sevens and will take on New Zealand in Sunday morning's quarter finals after blanking on the second day of the season opener, losing both their games.

Shujaa lost 26-7 to Argentina in their second group match before going down 19-14 to Canada in their final match, with Cup Quarters hopes already all but diminished. They had started their Hong Kong campaign with a loss against Ireland.

Coming into day two, they were in a must win situation to salvage their Cup hopes, but that didn't go to plan.

Vincent Onyala's early converted try was not enough as they fell to a 7-26 loss to the Argentines.

Onyala dummied and beat his defenders with Tony Omondi scoring under the posts for a 7-0 lead but the Argentines scored three tries and two conversions to take a 19-7 lead into the break,taking advantage of the yellow card to Willy Ambaka for a late tackle.

A fourth try and conversion for the Argentines after the restart gave them the result and knocked Shujaa out of Cup contention with a game to spare.

Against Canada, they were playing for pride and hoping to land a favourable pairing for the Challenge quarters, but once again, they couldn't fire clean.

Willy Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo each scored one try as Shujaa closed out their Pool D campaign with a 14-19 loss.

The Canadians were the first to score through Phil Berna whose converted effort put them 7-0 up before Tony Omondi converted Ambaka's try to restore parity.

Lachlan's converted try on the stroke of halftime put Canada 14-7 up.

Berna would then add his brace for a 19-7 lead before Daniel Taabu converted Odhiambo's late effort to confirm the result.

-Additional info courtesy of KRU