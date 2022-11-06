Rwanda: Volleyball - We Shall Fight to Stay Top, Says APR Coach

APR Women Volleyball Club head coach, Florien Siborurema, has vowed to put up a fight to stay on top of the table, and go on to win the league title.

On Sunday, October 23, Siborurema's team overcame Forefront in 3-1 sets, a victory that earned them a place at the summit of the league, with 14 points, two ahead of rivals Forefront VC.

"Our prime target is to make sure we stay on top of the table. It will not be an easy task especially because this is the national league. We will keep working hard to improve and try to do better in every game," he said.

"We have a good chance of winning the league. But we are focusing on winning our own games. That is why we will fight until the end."

APR Women VC is the defending champion.

The team recently represented Rwanda in the Nyerere championship, a regional tournament that attracted teams from East Africa in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, where they finished second.

APR leads the table with 14 points after playing four games out of the total 12. They are followed by Forefront with 12 points, RRA with 10 points, Ruhango and IPRC-Kigali, each with 7 points, IPRC-Huye with 4 points, and St Bernadette with 2 points.