Kenya: Supermarkets Accused of Dumping Wastes Illegally

Nairobi — Supermarkets have been accused of using street boys to dump wastes in Nairobi.

On Friday, the Nairobi County Anti-Dumping Unit conducted a raid that saw waste illegal dumpers netted in Ruai.

Speaking during the operation, Nairobi County Environment and Natural Resources Director Malawi John-Paul accused supermarkets for using street children to pollute the city.

"Acting on a typo from members of the public, the establishment at the Quick Mart supermarkets in Ruai is illegally dumping wastes to the environment by giving street boys some stipend after dumping the wastes in illegal sites," the Director said.

He said they had established that supermarkets lacked waste management plans at their premises as per National Environment Management Authority's (NEMA) regulations on waste management.

"We did a raid and confirmed that the Quick Mart Supermarket in Ruai is one of the supermarket which doesn't have a wastes management plan in their premises, they are actually giving wastes to street boys who are dumping in the immediate environment, beside the road and in the market areas," he stated.

In a move to initiate proper actions the director of environment urged residents of Nairobi to be vigilant and responsible for their wastes adding that as per that time, the legal disposal site was Dandora dumpsite.

In line with Governor Sakaja's program on environmental management, the Nairobi County has embarked on a city wide operation to clear the county free from waste.

Pursuant to the Nairobi City waste management Act of 2015, the Anti-Dumping Unit board said it is illegal for anyone to dump waste in unprecedented sites.

Offender are slapped with Sh300,000 initially with a Sh500, 000 for repeating the mistake or an imprisonment of two years or both.