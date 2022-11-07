Africa Court Session Gets Underway

Arusha — THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) will today begin its 67th Ordinary Session here in Arusha.

The session will also see the swearing-in of its new Deputy Registrar, Grace Wakio Kakai, a Kenyan national who takes over from Nouhou Diallo.

Before her appointment, Ms Kakai headed the Court's Legal Division.

Likewise, during the session, the judges, among others, will examine a number of applications during the four-week session that will close on December 2, this year.

The African Court was established to complement and reinforce the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the African Commission - often referred to as the Banjul Commission),which is a quasi-judicial body charged with monitoring the implementation of the Charter.

Its mission is to enhance the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights by strengthening the human rights protection system in Africa and ensuring respect for and compliance with the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, as well as other international human rights instruments, through judicial decisions.

It is composed of eleven Judges, nationals of the Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The African Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Protocol).

The Protocol establishing the African Court was adopted on June 9, 1998 in Burkina Faso and came into force on January 25, 2004 after it was ratified by more than 15 countries.