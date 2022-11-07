South Africa: KZN Hit By Double Earthquakes

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal are still picking up the pieces following two earthquakes: a 4.6 magnitude quake on Saturday and another estimated to be 5.1 on Sunday.

Durban and places in the north of KZN including Eshowe, Nkandla and Mtubatuba are said to have felt the tremors.

One earthquake reportedly blew off the roof of Siyaphambili High School in Mtubatuba - as learners are writing their final exams.

The earthquakes left a trail of destruction. Roads have been blocked by logs ripped off by the quakes.

Many KZN residents took to social media and shared their frightening experiences.

A resident of Mtubatuba, Thandeka Mthethwa, said the windows of her house were broken by the strong winds.

"I thought our house was going to crumble. I have never seen something like that in my life. I am still shaken," she said.

A Richards Bay resident, Thabo Mchunu, said he felt the tremor.

"At first, I was puzzled as to what was happening until I went to my neighbour who told me that he also felt the tremor."

The province is still reeling from the devastating April floods that left more than 400 people dead and many others homeless. Many of the victims are still housed in community halls.

The KZN provincial government said it has called in experts to understand what it called "minor earthquakes".

"The department is liaising with all disaster management teams in the districts to assess whether there was any damage to infrastructure. So far no injuries or fatalities have been reported," said Sihle Zikalala, the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

An independent meteorologist, Dr Angelo Hoorn, estimated Saturday's earth tremor to be around 4.6 magnitude, according to the Citizen newspaper.