Tanzania: Jk Hails the Ministry for Promoting Music, Artists

THE former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete has commended on the efforts done by the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports in developing the sector by supporting musicians and artists whereby it has resulted in raising high the national income.

He revealed this on Saturday night during the launch of Ommy Dimpoz new album titled 'Dedication' at Johari Rotana Hall in Dar es Salaam.

The former President also called on the government to be tireless in its efforts to ensure all rights of musicians are legally protected so that they can be more successful.

The 'Dedication' album consists of 15 songs which include 'Marry You' featuring Nandy (Faustine Mfinanga), 'My Queen', 'Ngolowane', 'Happy Birthday', 'Vacation' and many others.

It was a colourful day, as the launch was supported by performance from various musicians and brightened by the presence of the top government officials, diplomats and musicians.

The Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Mohamed Mchengerwa was among the distinguished guests attended the launch of the album.

At the launch event, Dimpoz performed with Nandy a song titled 'Marry you' and he later performed with Marioo(Omary Mwanga) the song titled 'Hasara ya Roho'.

On the stage, Ommy Dimpoz thanked God for restoring his health after undergoing an operation and he also thanked the former President for being with him on the day and when he was undergoing an operation in Germany.

During the occasion, the former President said the efforts being done by the sixth phase President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the music industry, continues to make the sector grow and achieve more success than before.

"Every day when I watch television I see new musicians and artists, a situation that indicates the provision of employment to young people and high growth of this industry,"he noted.

On his part, Minister Mchengerwa has commended Ommy Dimpoz for a great launch of 'Dedication' album and that will make the sector to continue developing faster.

He also promised to continue working with artists and musicians as a way forward to enable the artists get financial gains as well as raising the country's economy

Other songs in the album are 'Moyo', 'Anaconda', 'Mon Bebe', 'Wale Wale', 'Zekete', 'My Woman', I Gatch you','Mpela Mpela', 'Magdalena'.

The launch event was sponsored by CRDB Bank, GSM, Johari Rotana, Clouds Media, Lavy Sanitary Pads, Max and 'Silent Ocean'.