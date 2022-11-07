Tanzania: NGOs Revel in Foundation for Civil Society's Existence

Arusha — NATIONAL Council of NGOs (NacoNGO) Chairperson Lilian Badi has heaped praise on the Foundation for Civil Society (FCS) role of supporting them.

Ms Badi said she was of the opinion that it was FCS that kept NGOs up and running in Tanzania in realizing socioeconomic development.

The NacoNGO chairperson gave FCS the thumbs up at a cocktail event which also marked the foundation's existence since its establishment.

"Give credit where credit is due, tonight I can confidently say that FCS was the force that held us together throughout our operations," she said.

Ms Badi was specific that FCS had played an instrumental role in funding NGOs, in ensuring that they run their activities smoothly without any hitches.

"I've closely worked with them and we've continuously been in close engagement, FCS remains our close and important ally," she said.

She also singled out the capacity building sessions from FCS as one of the worthwhile and valuable contributions from the foundation which clocks 20.

She commended FCS for supporting NGOs through accountability.

"Thanks to them, accountability has enabled us as NGOs to have clear policies and know who is accountable to whom and for what purpose," she added.

According to Ms Badi, NacoNGO feels nothing but proud of FCSs existence throughout the years and owes a lot of gratitude to them for their unconditional support.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Executive Director of Foundation for Development Organization (FODEO) Salum Marwa showered praise in FCS for hosting the CSOs Week, describing it as an important platform for networking and sharing knowledge and experiences.

"It is through such gatherings where we meet colleagues from across the country and get to know what they are doing in advocating for change in the society," he said.

FCS is an independent Tanzanian non-profit organization that provides grants and capacity building services to CSOs so as to enhance their effectiveness in enabling engagement of citizens in development processes.

It was established by development stakeholders in Tanzania.

It enables citizens to become a strong driving force for change in improving the democratic governance of Tanzania, in fighting poverty and in achieving a better quality life for all.