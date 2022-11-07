Rwanda: No UAE Visa Ban for Rwandans - Embassy

The Rwandan embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dismissed recent media reports claiming that UAE had issued a visa ban on Rwandans.

The embassy said this through their twitter account on adding that the citizens of Rwanda continue to enjoy all categories of UAE visas including a visit visa

This notice comes after several media reports that had claimed that Rwanda was part of 20 African countries which had been blacklisted from getting UAE visas.

"The embassy seizes this occasion to advise Rwandans on UAE's new visa reforms that were officially launched on October 3," the communique reads in part.

In the new reforms, Rwandans like other nationalities applying for visit visa are requested to comply with new measures like, providing proof of hotel booking for the duration of stay, valid return and onward ticket

Also, an invitation letter from the host along with the address, phone number and copy of ID or passport of the host in UAE, sufficient funds of a minimum of 5000 UAE dirham preferably in cash or on card.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and Rwanda in 1995, the two nations have fostered a strong and exceptional partnership that has continued to grow and prosper.