Africa: Wadi Degla - Ending On a Bright Note

The second participation of the Egyptians in this year's CAF Women's Champions League did not go as they planned.

After back-to-back defeats, Wael El Sayed's side, are one foot out of the tournament, a disappointment for Basant Abdelaziz, the defender of the team, who said: "We came with objectives. We wanted to go further in this tournament, but unfortunately our journey stopped on Sunday at the final whistle in our match against Bayelsa Queens".

Ahead of their final game, the tactician concedes to the high level of competition, saying: "This competition really deserves its name, we played against real champions on all aspects. We take our defeats of the day as life lessons, to be fully ready for our next deadlines" said the Egyptian tactician.

Put up a brilliant display and score their first goals are the new objectives of the Egyptian going up will meet the Bayelsa Queens.

"We will have a strong team ahead of us. We studied them during our video sessions," El Sayed added.

"We know the strengths of our opponents and we have their weaknesses. We hope to have a great match worthy of our status as UNAF champions."

In order to thwart Bayelsa Queens' qualification hopes, Degla wants to give itself a dignified exit and experience the taste of victory.