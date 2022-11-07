Somalia: Federal Interior Minister Arrives in Baidoa City

Somalia's minister of interior Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has arrived in Baidoa city, which serves as the interim administrative capital of Southwest State.

The delegation which left Mogadishu received a warm welcome at Baidoa airport from the regional interior minister Abdullahi Haji Hussein.

Reports say the Federal minister of interior will assess the situation on the ground, mainly the plight of the IDPs at the makeshift camps outside Baidoa city.

Southwest State is the most hit region, where the UN estimates over 2 million people are now facing famine by the end of 2022 due to prolonged drought with 4-year failed rains.