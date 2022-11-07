Africa: FIFA Secretary General Samoura and CAF Coo Ijasanmi Attend the 4th Module of the FIFA Diploma in Football Law Opening

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura together with CAF Chief Operations Officer Abi Ijasanmi attended the opening day of the 4th module of the FIFA Diploma in Football Law II in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, 05 November 2022.

The course was officially opened by the FIFA Secretary General at CAF's Headquarters in Cairo. Attended by Executives and Legal professionals from Africa and other continents, the FIFA Diploma in Football Law is a unique course covering ﬁve continents, during which participants acquire in-depth football law knowledge, skills and experience to be able to perform in the dynamic industry that is sports law.

Ijasanmi, the CAF's Chief Operations Officer who is also a lawyer by training, underscored the importance of the course.

She said: "Governance and Law is one of the most important elements of running successful football organisations or a Member Association. At CAF, we have prioritized the process of strengthening our governance structures to ensure that we operate at the highest level. This must also filter through to our Member Associations and I believe this Diploma is a step in the right direction in capacity building."

Ijasanmi added: "The course cuts across all the areas of law that touch football. It not only allows colleagues to again valuable insight and new developments in the field, but also share experiences with peers that really bring out the new and emerging opportunities that are advancing the law of sport."

Wajdi Aouadi, General Secretary, Tunisian Football Federation, who is one of the participants said: "As a Secretary General of the Tunisian Football Federation, participating in the FIFA diploma in football law, will undoubtedly enable me to contribute successfully to the management of football in my country.

"This course will enhance and enrich my legal knowledge and allow me to further my knowledge of football law and to pursue a career in the sports law industry, especially since the course is supervised by the most recognized experts and specialists in the field of football law. I am personally delighted to attend the 4th module in Africa, at the headquarters of our confederation."