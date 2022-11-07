Eritrea: Congress of Nuew Branch in Israel

5 November 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 05 November 2022:- The National Union of Eritrea Women (NUEW) branch in Israel conducted its congress on 29th October 2022.

The representatives of the union that participated at the congress expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of the charted-out programs of the union.

They also elected an executive committee for two years term.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Israel, expressed readiness of the Embassy to stand alongside the union branch in all its activities.

