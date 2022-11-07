Uganda: PM Nabbanja Named Among 100 Most Influential African Women

PM Nabbanja, Jessica Alupo named among 100 most influential African women

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Vice President Jessica Alupo have been named among Avance Media's 2022 most influential people in Africa.

Nabbanja is Uganda's first female prime minister. She played a critical role in mobilising the country to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak which was declared present in the country in March 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabbanja is hailed for her hands-on approach to leadership. She often personally participates in unveiling of government programmes like did when the food relief was distributed countrywide.

Avance Media is a leading African PR & Rating firm.

Now in its fourth edition, the list presents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses, or have been at the forefront of decision-making both locally and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the 2022 list of 100 Most Influential African Women has a representation of the most powerful African women from 36 African countries, chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, philanthropy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment.

Notable personalities to be featured include but are not limited to: Presidents, Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists but these must be individuals of distinguished personalities in their field of work.

Other Ugandans who were listed on the 2022 list include Anne Kansiime for her comedy, Winnie Byanyima for her inspirational leadership at UNAIDS and Vanessa Nakate, for presenting a new African voice in the Climate Action debate.

Other notable figures from elsewhere in Africa include; Sahle-Work Zewde and Samia Suluhu Hassan presidents of Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively, Jewel Taylor, Mariam Chabi Talata, Mutale Nalumango, Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior,, Liberia, Benin, Zambia and South Sudan respectively.