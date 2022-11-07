Angola: Vice President of Republic in Sharm El-Sheikh

1 / 2

Luanda -Angola's Vice President Esperança Costa has been in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, since Saturday afternoon to attend, on behalf of the Head of State João Lourenço, the COP27 running from 6 to 18 November.

Esperança Costa was received at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport by the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi.

Minister of the Environment Ana de Carvalho Luna Chantre, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Mendonça, and the Angolan Ambassador to Egypt Nelson Cosme, also welcomed the Vice president.

On the sidelines of the event, the Vice-President will meet with the President of Kenya William Rutu, the Deputy Director General of WFP Ute Klanert, the Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa.

The agenda also covers meetings with the head of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), deputy director of FAO, the UNDP representative, among other individuals.

The event's programme includes participation in high-level meetings on the operation of the African Early Warning System for the Substantial Reduction of Losses and Damage resulting from Climate and Disasters in Africa.

ANGOP learnt that Esperança Costa will participate in the plenary sessions, in the high-level side event on "Accelerating Africa's adaptation", co-organised with the African Union Commission in collaboration with France and African countries, as well as in round tables on different topics.

A press note from the Vice-President's Office states that Angola will reiterate its concern about climate change, one of the greatest challenges that humanity faces, due to the effects this phenomenon has caused.

At this meeting, Egypt assumes the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP27), which marks the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Among the topics to be defended by Angola at COP27, emphasis should be placed on the financing of some projects focused on the environment, aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change.

Angola will come up with the Blue Carbon projects, which are being designed by the Otchiva Association, with the support of Sonangol and Total, of Photovoltaic Power Plants, the so-called clean energies, by the Ministries of Energy and Water and Natural Resources, Oil and Gas, as well as that of Green Hydrogen.

These projects will be presented at the Congo Basin Stand, which also has the Blue Fund Project.

The sustainability of protected areas and the impact of solid waste on the environment are, among others, the burning issues to be analysed during COP27.

Angola has taken concrete steps to mitigate the effect of climate change, one of which was the Construction of the Cafu Canal, a project that aims to bring water from the Cunene River to the populations of the provinces of Cunene and Namibe, aimed to combat the effects of drought in these regions.