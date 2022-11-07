Tanzania: Majaliwa Stresses Religious Teachings to Fight Immorality

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged religious leaders in the country to step up their efforts in providing religious teachings to fight moral erosion in the society.

He said religious and public leaders are responsible for educating the society by providing accurate and sustainable teachings which enable them to distinguish between evil and good.

The Premier acknowledged the Istiqaama Community and other religious communities contribution to spiritual training that increases the fear of God in society, enabling people to live in peace.

Mr Majaliwa made the call on Saturday in Dar es Salaam when opening the Annual General Meeting of the Istiqaama Muslim Community of Tanzania.

"There have been recent incidents that indicate moral erosion among Tanzanians, which must be addressed quickly," he noted.

He added: "As a whole, we have witnessed an increase in evil acts such as parents being killed by their children, wives being murdered by their husbands, and young people disrespecting adults, wearing indecent clothing, especially for girls and boys, and drug abuse."

Mr Majaliwa said it would be wise for religious leaders to continue using their position and influence well to build an obedient and morally upright society that takes matters of parenting seriously, including respecting authorities.

"This will ensure that our youth become good, patriotic and useful citizens of their country."

He also urged religious leaders in the country to support the government to ensure it provides services to the public, particularly at this time when the government is investing in better health, education and water service provision infrastructure, as well as increasing the number of employees in service delivery.

Earlier, Chairman of the Community, Sheikh Seif Ally Seif thanked the government for its support to religious institutions, congratulating President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her efforts in promoting justice, love, and national unity in order to keep the nation moving in the right direction.

According to him, Istiqaama's mission is to provide religious teachings and to cooperate with the government in providing various social services including education.

The religious institution operates 14 schools on both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, as well as health services. It also provides water services to communities by drilling water wells.