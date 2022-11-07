Tanzania: Isles Economy On Speedy Recovery - Mwinyi

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR economy is on a speedy recovery, with the country registering 181 projects worth over 3 billion US dollars (about 7tri/-) in two years, President Hussein Mwinyi said here yesterday.

"Despite the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, our economy has all indications of recovering and growing," Dr Mwinyi told members of the media at Vuga-based State House hosted meeting, hinting that the government collections have as well increased in almost all sectors.

He said massive tourist arrivals have boosted collections, explaining that the Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA), which previously relied on treasury to pay 400m/- monthly salaries to its employees, has collected 6.7bn/- in the past three months.

President Mwinyi beamed: "Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) is currently the top tourist destination in the country. The number of tourists in the country has drastically increased."

He said effective use of electronic systems have helped Zanzibar Ports Authority to increase revenues although the facility's efficiency remains wanting. "Revenues at the port have increased greatly; efficiency is the critical problem we are grappling with."

He commended the country's investment promotion agency--Zanzibar Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA)--for improved services, saying an investor can now receive investment certificate within 24 hours. The president appreciated the authority's efforts in attracting investments, citing the newly registered projects, which will inject in 7tri/- capital and create 11,289 jobs for the islanders.

The president further boasted of massive investment in development projects, citing construction of health facilities, modern schools, water infrastructure, highways and feeder roads as well as economic empowerment to wananchi.

"... and, we are talking of only two years; we still have three more years to implement our 2020-2025 election manifesto... we will certainly achieve more great things," he said in confidence.

The head of state named some of the strategic projects in pipeline, with the construction of Mangapwani integrated project as the top priority.

"All plans for the Mangapwani project are ready; we are on the final designs before we embark on work to transform the Zanzibar economy," Dr Mwinyi said in his routine monthly address that coincided with commemoration of his second year in the presidency.

He added: "We have so far performed as per our projections and we firmly believe that the future is bright."

According to the master plan, the multibillion shilling project entails construction of Mangapwani multi-terminal port, satellite city and redevelopment of Malindi port as a tourism hub. The 180-hectre satellite city whose 10 per cent is for commercial uses will accommodate 50,000 inhabitants, according to the master plan.

President Mwinyi attributed all the successes to the prevailing peace and tranquility, imploring Zanzibaris to embrace unity and solidarity for the country's social and economic prosperity. He reaffirmed his resolve to reinforce the Government of National Unity through engagement of all stakeholders.

Fielding questions from journalists and editors, President Mwinyi defended the engagement of the internationally reputed Dubai National Travel Agency (DNATA) at AAKIA, describing the service provider as "highly skilled and experienced."

"Let's get rid of propaganda of people who abhor competition," Dr Mwinyi told off critics of the DNATA deal.

Responding on the rising costs of living, Dr Mwinyi said inflation is a global problem. "There are things that are beyond our capacity... there is nothing we can do about fuel prices because this is a global problem not for Zanzibar alone."