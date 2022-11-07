Tanzania Sees New Dawn in War Vs Doping

THE Ministry for Culture, Arts and Sports has instructed the National Sports Council and the Tanzania National Anti-Doping Committee to submit a legal draft for anti -doping within fourteen days.

The statement was issued by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Hassan Abassi when closing the training on anti- doping at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam late this week.

Additionally, the Permanent Secretary instructed the committee to submit the debts invoices from World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and Regional Anti-Doping Organisation(RADO) within three days to enable the government sort it out.

Over 120 participants benefited from the anti-doping training.

The anti- doping training aimed to create awareness to sports athletes to prohibit the illegal doping when playing various competitions.

In a move to develop the sports sector, the Permanent Secretary stressed the Ministry is committed to support President Samia's efforts whose contribution so far is worth over billions.

The Permanent Secretary insisted to the sports associations and federations to allocate budgets for equipment and the doping check when organising various competitions.

"It is important for the sports' governing bodies to allocate budgets for equipment and a doping check," he insisted.

He asked the anti-doping organisations, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the National Sports Council (NSC) to continue providing the education to young and senior athletes that will create awareness on doping and urged them to focus on exercise that will give them good performance.

The Permanent Secretary also commended efforts being done by the NSC, UNESCO, Tanzania Olympic Committee(TOC), and Tanzania Anti-Doping Committee for organising the useful training that will solve some of the doping challenges.

The training started with 30 participants most of them sports teachers, officials from all districts of Dar es Salaam.

In retrospect, the NSC Executive Secretary Neema Msitha urged the sports stakeholders to share the knowledge with other stakeholders and athletes.

She commended the NSC, TOC, UNESCO and Tanzania National Anti-Doping Committee for their commendable efforts in organising the training.