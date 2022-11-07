Tanzania: China's NPC Pledges Stronger Ties With Tz Parliament

THE National People's Congress (NPC) of China has expressed its willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Tanzanian Parliament at all levels.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC Li Zhanshu expressed the commitment when he met with President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Beijing, during a state visit to China held between 2nd and 4th November this year.

Mr Li commended Tanzania for being a significant partner of China.

He noted that under the guidance of important consensus between President Samia and her Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping, China would better synergise with Tanzania to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

"China will continue to follow the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries and other developing countries," said Mr Li.

According to him, by strengthening cooperation between China and Africa, the two countries can safeguard the common interests of developing countries and safeguard international fairness and justice.

For her part, President Samia commended China for successfully convening the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying Tanzania adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to further consolidating Tanzania-China relations and working with China to push bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Earlier, President Samia met with the Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang where she thanked China for its support and assistance to Tanzania over the years.

She said Tanzania is committed to carrying forward its traditional friendship with China.

The Head of state noted further that Tanzania will implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, promote cooperation on trade, investment, agriculture, fishery, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Tanzania welcomes investment from Chinese companies," added President Samia.

For his part, the Chinese Premier commended the development of bilateral relations between China and Tanzania, saying the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made strategic plans for China's development in the coming period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, China will continue to carry forward high-level opening-up as it is ready to work with Tanzania to enhance the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation in key areas such as economics and trade, energy, health, agriculture and fishery, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

"China is willing to expand imports of marketable Tanzanian products and encourage Chinese companies to increase investment in Tanzania," said Mr Li, adding that the Chinese side hopes that Tanzania will provide necessary support.

On China-Africa relations, Li said China is willing to work with African countries on the basis of sincerity and equality, increase unity and mutual trust, and pursue inclusive and sustainable development.

During her visit, President Samia and her host Xi held official talks before witnessing the signing of 15 strategic agreements aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation, trade, and investment between the two countries.

The two leaders also pledged to continue supporting each other on issues involving sovereignty, territorial integrity and other core interests.