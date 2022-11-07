Tanzania: CCM Warns Public Funds Embezzlers

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has warned members of the civil service against embezzling public funds that are dished out to finance development projects.

The party's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity Shaka Hamdu Shaka sounded the warning yesterday, saying the party is fully determined to ensure effective implementation of all the development plans.

He was speaking during the congress held for the purpose of congratulating President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her deliberate efforts on bringing development in the country.

"Those who have been trusted to hold public offices have to maintain the confidence that President Samia has on them, by working hard for national development," he said.

According to him, the determination by President Samia on delivering social services through implementation of various development projects should be supported by every civil servant.

"And for those who think they can tamper with the funds channeled for development projects have to think twice because they will end up suffering the consequences," he insisted.

He insisted that there will be no tolerance for those who will misuse development funds and sabotage implementation of any project that aims at facilitating provision of social services to the public.

Mr Shaka assured that President Samia's dedication of taking the country to the next level remains intact and that the party will continue to ensure all the plans are effectively implemented.

"President Samia is keen and well-focused on ensuring development projects are implemented in the country, including delivering on all the promises," he insisted.

Mr Shaka also asked Tanzanians to continue praying for President Samia as she continues serving the country effectively.

In another development, Shaka congratulated Jamii Mpya for organising the conference to congratulate President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her exemplary work.

"Her leadership has given Tanzanians new hope, happiness and the light of development." The main goal of the CCM Manifesto 2020-2025 is to liberate people from abject poverty," he stated.

Mr Shaka said through President Samia's trips abroad trade opportunities with other countries have continued to open up. According to recent data, Tanzanian goods and services exports to various East African countries have increased significantly.

He further said figures provided by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics have shown a doubling of Tanzanian sales in that country by approximately 20.5bn/- in the first half of 2021/2022 financial year from 10.8bn/- for the previous year of 2020/2021.

He also stated that following President Samia's visit to China, Tanzania will become the second country in Africa to send avocados to China, which will strengthen the national economy as well as the economies of farmers and traders.

"As a Party, we have been able to visit a large number of strategic projects and the President is dishing out lot of money to complete them as we recently witnessed the completion of Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam," he said.

Earlier, Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo stated that President Samia has done great things for the people in the district, including issuing 4bn/- for classroom construction.

"Temeke District has decided to build a storey building to accommodate many students and solve the problem of classroom shortage," she explained.

She also stated that they had received funds to settle the debts of pensioners and that President Samia had provided funds to implement various development projects in the district to make life easier for the residents.