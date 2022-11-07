Uganda: Whisper's Hospital Receives Medical Equipment Donation

6 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

St. Jude Electrical and Medical Equipment Workshop staff led by their Director Collins Lubyayi have donated medical equipment worth millions of shillings to Whisper's Magical Children's Hospital in Jinja.

The donation was in fulfilment of the pledge made during the hospital's fundraising dinner held last month in Kampala.

The equipment included a patient monitor with one adult and one infant SP02 probes which are used for monitoring babies and 4 resuscitator kits for infants, used in the resuscitation of new born babies

The medical equipment was received by staff of Whisper's Magical Children's Hospital.

"We are very grateful for this kind donation from Collins, who has been a friend to Whisper's since the hospital was established in 2016. The equipment he has donated will go a long in helping us provide oxygen and breathing support in the infants born with complications that require immediate attention," said Dr. Emem Offong, the Medical Director at Whisper's Magical Children's Hospital.

Whisper's hospital offers healthcare services to the vulnerable families and children of the Jinja community in Eastern Uganda.

