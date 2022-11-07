Uganda: Candidates, Schools Cautioned Against Examination Malpractices Ahead of Ple

6 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has warned against malpractices in the conduct of the examinations ahead of the Primary Leaving Examinations that commence on November 7 with a briefing. A total of 832,810 candidates from 14,153 examination centres are set to sit for the exams.

Out of 832,810 candidates, females comprise 432, 618 or 51.9% while 400,192 0r 48.1% are male.

According to the executive secretary at UNEB, Dan Odongo, said heavy punishment awaits those that will be caught cheating.

"Let the students not try to cheat because the punishments that await them are heavy," Odongo said.

On Tuesday, November 8, candidates will sit for Math and SST while the next day, they shall do the English and Science papers.

