Uganda: Nudipu Marks 35 Years of Existence With Road Safety Campaign

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda NUDIPU has launched a safety campaign on the roads as part of celebrations to mark 35years of existence.

To show their seriousness, they painted the zebra crossing outside of their offices in Bukoto, Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the function held their offices in Bukoto, Sarah Nabaasa, the Human Resources manager at NUDIPU, said they organized the function to sensitize the public on the use of zebra crossings. She said,

"Many people struggle, not sure how to use the zebra crossing for fear that they may be knocked by cars. That is the reason we brought the traffic police to educate us on how to use the zebra crossing," she said.

The chief executive officer, NUDIPU, Ester Kyozira, said the reason they had chosen to paint the zebra crossing was to highlight the fact that PWDs need to feel safe while using the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As our corporate social responsibility, we wanted to remind government that among the road users we have PWDs. PWDs should have access to all means of transport and should be able to utilise the roads without any challenges," she said.

Kyozira noted with concern that the road near their office is very inaccessible because the humps put on the road are not sufficient for safety especially for PWDs.

"We think the zebra crossing will be visible to anyone using this road especially for people who are driving at high speed," she said.

She asked the police to work with them so that their access to public transport becomes a reality.

This year's celebrations to mark 35 years will be held under the theme: "Safety for persons with disabilities and other pedestrians is our priority."