Africa: Official Version of AU-Led Ethiopia Peace Agreement

Addis Abeba — Ambassador Redwan Hussien, Minister, National Security Advisor of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has posted the official version of the AU-led peace agreement signed between representatives of the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on 02 November in South Africa.

"The agreement was made after multiple back & forth, open and & close, larger & small group debates. Hence there were several drafts from both sides. Some being circulated may be earlier versions which may give wrong impression. The following is the agreed and signed one," Ambassador Redwan said.

Please click here to download the full version