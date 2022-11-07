Tanzania Stamps Unbeaten Run in Bilateral Series

TANZANIA has so far claimed the fourth consecutive victory over visitors Rwanda in the ongoing Bilateral Cricket Series that climaxed over the weekend.

The visitors elected to bat, being the first match in the series they were to give a target.

However, it couldn't be as they hoped with our boys keeping in a tight bowling display to bowling out the opponent for 96 runs.

This came out after the local boys made an intense fielding, though Rwanda managed to pick up runs.

However, it was the resilient effort by the visitors in defending such a low total that was commendable as they fought till the end managing to pick 7 wickets before Tanzania chased the total in 18 overs in what was a major collapse.

Tanzania takes 4-0 series with the last game scheduled for late on Saturday.

Despite winning all the ties, Rwanda is a good side that should however not to be underrated.

Kassim Nassoro, the national team's batsman said that they trained hard before the series came to attain this desired results.

The experience of the team that recently took part in the international events was another reason to achieve that feat.

The bilateral Series are aimed at fostering a relationship between these two East African countries as well as giving players an international platform ahead of various ICC tournaments.