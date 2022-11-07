Ugandan Pilot Dies As Private Chartered Plane Crashes in DRC Forests

7 November 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A Ugandan pilot has been confirmed dead after a privately chartered plane he was in charge of crashed in the thick Democratic Republic of Congo forests.

Capt. Jackson Ninsiima, 34 hailing from Kiruhura district and another only identified as Peter, a Russian national died on the spot after the plane they were piloting crashed and immediately caught fire.

It has been reported that the private plane on route to Goma went missing late last week until a search indicated that it had crashed in one of the thick forests in the DRC.

Capt. Jackson Ninsiima died in the crash.

However, details about the crash still remain scanty.

Relatives and friends have taken to social media to mourn Capt Ninsiima who has been described as one full of life.

"It's a sad day, a day of darkness and a day of pain as we lose a brilliant soul as a district and as greater Kikaatsi S/C. Capt. Jackson Ninsiima has been called to serve the Lord in heaven," Mukago D Rutetebya tweeted.

One Frank Asiimwe tweeted, "A dark cloud hangs over us in Kiruhura. Capt. Jackson Ninsiima has been a young pilot whose path could only be extrapolated to greatness."

