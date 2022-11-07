South Africa: President Ramaphosa Delivers His Submission to the S89 Inquiry Panel

7 November 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On Sunday 06 November 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his submission made in terms of rule 129g(1)(c)(iii) of the National Assembly rules, to the independent panel appointed in terms of rule 129d of the national assembly rule. The President's submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process.

President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as President, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law. President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.