South Africa: President Ramaphosa Delivers His Submission to the S89 Inquiry Panel

press release

On Sunday 06 November 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his submission made in terms of rule 129g(1)(c)(iii) of the National Assembly rules, to the independent panel appointed in terms of rule 129d of the national assembly rule. The President's submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process.

President Ramaphosa has always made certain that throughout his tenure as President, he abides by his oath of office and set an example in his respect for the Constitution, its institutions, due process and the rule of law. President Ramaphosa categorically denies that he violated this oath in any way, and denies that he is guilty of any of the allegations made against him.