Somalia: Southwest State Leader Arrives in Elberde Town

7 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Southwest state, Abdiaziz Laftagaren arrived in the Elberde District of Bakol Region, which lies on the Somalia-Ethiopia border.

The President's visit is based on the observation of the security situation in the district, the impact of the drought, and the encouragement of the army and the residents to start operations against Al-Shabaab.

The President will hold various meetings with the Eelbarde district administration and the military officers, while he will discuss the initiation of operations against Al-Shabaab.

Eelbarde District in Bakool Region is one of the districts isolated by Al-Shabaab, and the South West Administration announced several times that they will remove the blockade.

