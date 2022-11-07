Somalia: UAE Strongly Condemns Attack Targeting Military Training Facility

7 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a Somali military training facility in the capital Mogadishu, which resulted in the death and injury of military personnel and civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

