Somalia: Gunmen Kill the Brother of 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Gunmen have killed a young man named Abdirahman Omar Abshirow in Dharkenley District of Banadir Region today, and then fled the scene.

Abdirahman Omar Abshirow, was the brother of the deputy speaker of the People's Assembly, and he was a university graduate.

The police sealed off the scene where the killing took place, and conducted an investigation that did not yield success in arresting the people behind the killing.

Mogadishu security has been worsening in the past few months as Al-Shabaab stepped up the attacks. Two car bombs killed 120 people in Zoobe area last week.

The latest attack happened at a military training camp in Wadajir district this week, which killed at least 15 people, including civilians.