Somalia: Somali Troops Repel Al-Shabaab Attack in Military Base in Galmudug

7 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least 5 are reportedly killed and 10 others wounded after Al-Shabaab attacked a Somali military base in the Galgadud region on Monday morning, locals said.

The attack began with two car bombs at the gate of the army outpost and followed a heavy gunbattle erupted between the Somali troops and the attackers in Qayib village.

The militants fought for 3 hours in the area, which lies about 90kms east of Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State of Somalia.

The Al-Shabaab was pushed back from the village by the local residents and the Somali troops who inflicted casualties on the fighters who failed in their attempt to seize the base.

Qayib is among several locations in Galgadud that were recaptured by the Somali army and the local clan militia, which is trying to liberate its territory from Al-Shabaab.

