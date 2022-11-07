Egypt: President Akufo-Addo Attends Cop 27 Summit in Egypt - Addresses UN Security Council in New York

The COP 27 Summit, which will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring parties together to accelerate actions towards the goals of the Paris agreement of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement on Ghana's position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses. He will also deliver five separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protect its forest and oceans, on sustainable energy and the energy transition and participate in the Africa Adaption Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of the COP 27.

President Akufo-Addo will, in New York, chair the High-Level UN Security Council debate convened by Ghana, on 10th November 2022, as part of the programme of work for Ghana's Presidency of the Council for November.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchey; the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 11th November 2022.