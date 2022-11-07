Africa: Climate Briefs - #COP27 Begins with Loss and Damage Front and Centre #AfricaClimateCrisis

Harare — Brazil, Indonesia and DR Congo in talks to form 'Opec of rainforests'

The three countries with most of the world's tropical rainforests - Brazil, Indonesia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo - are reportedly in talks to form a strategic alliance, dubbed the "Opec for rainforests", to co-ordinate efforts to preserve them.

After the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, a rush of work to prevent the destruction of the Amazon began. Scientists have warned that the Amazon is dangerously near to tipping point as a result of years of deforestation under its far-right leader, Jair Bolsonaro. The rainforests in DR Congo have been in the spotlight recently due to possible oil exploration and development.

Compensation For Climate Damage on The Agenda at COP27



The summit has started with what is a big step for countries suffering from the global climate emergency - negotiators pushed for the inclusion of compensation-related to climate losses and damage in developing countries onto the conference agenda. This is the first time since the adoption of the UN Climate Convention that developing countries have been able to get this crucial discussion on the agenda. Loss and damage financing is a system designed to assist places and communities who have already been badly impacted by climate change. It has long been a need of developing and vulnerable countries. However, developed countries have thus far stymied the process. Speaking at the World Leaders Summit at #COP27, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a historic pact between developed and emerging economies to avoid runaway #ClimateChange.

Climate Crisis Will Force Up to 113m People to Relocate Within Africa By 2050 - New Report

A new report called African Shifts analyses the contemporary reality of climate-forced migration and displacement in Africa. The research depicts potential scenarios for future population shifts as a result of rising climate impacts. It also revises the conversation around migration and climate change. It employs the term "climate mobility" to describe movement motivated by the negative consequences of abrupt or slow-onset climatic impacts. The Africa Climate Mobility Initiative launched the report to present data, expertise, and policy suggestions to leaders gathering in Egypt for the COP27 climate change negotiations, where climate adaption methods are high on the agenda.