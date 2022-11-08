Kenya: Odinga to Address COP27 Conference in Egypt

7 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga is set to address this year's United Nations' 27th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, known as COP27 taking place in Egypt.

Odinga was invited to address the meeting in his capacity as the African Union (AU), High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

The Former Prime Minister is expected to make a presentation on the impact of climate change on infrastructure development in Africa.

"Odinga is expected to make presentation on why there is a need for strengthening adaptation and resilience, mitigating emissions, facilitating a just transition, and increasing funding and collaboration for essential climate solutions," the statement read.

The Summit comes in the wake of last month's publishing of the Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022-2032) by the African Union.

The Action plan is a 10-year strategic planning document to address the impacts of climate change that hamper the continent's integration and development.

This comes weeks after Odinga toured India on October 16th and other foreign nations where he attended to personal matters and had official engagements with business leaders focusing on Africa's Infrastructure Development.

