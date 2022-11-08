Rwandans in Kenya Elect New Leaders

6 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

The Rwandan community in Kenya on Saturday, November 5 elected a new leadership committee that will serve for the next two years.

A total of 300 Rwandans who live in Kenya took part in the election held in Lavington, Nairobi.

Dr. Innocent Butare was elected chairperson, replacing Eric Ndirabika. Nadine Umutoni will serve as the vice chairperson, replacing Hermogene Nsengimana.

Speaking after the election, Richard Masozera, Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, commended the work done the outgoing committee, notably in support of Rwandan government's social programmes.

"I want to thank the outgoing committee and the Rwandan Community in Kenya in general for contributing to the wellbeing of Rwandans living in Kenya, as well as those living in our home country, through supporting government programmes such as Girinka, Cana Challenge and paying community-based health insurance for vulnerable families," Masozera said.

Cana Challenge, an initiative launched by Rwanda Development Bank (BRD), seeks to provide solar home systems to some 10,000 vulnerable families.

Masozera added: "I urge the new committee to also support such programmes, and exploit other avenues where we can give our contribution. You have our support as the High Commission of Rwanda in Kenya."

Rwandans living in Kenya were also encouraged to preserve unity among themselves and work towards a common goal.

