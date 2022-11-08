Kenya: AU Lauds Kenya for Hosting Ethiopia and Tigray Officials on Peace Deal

Nairobi — The African Union (AU) has lauded Kenya for playing host to the Ethiopian government and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) officials to discuss the disarmament process.

The officials met in Nairobi on Monday to discuss the disarmament of TPLF forces in accordance with the peace agreement signed in South Africa.

"This is a demonstration of the continent's commitment to the union's agenda of silencing the guns in Africa," the union said in a statement.

The union further thanked the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, the United States of America, and the African Development Bank for their continued support of the process.

"We commend the Parties on these key confidence-building measures and their continued commitment to the implementation of the Cessation of hostilities Agreement," the union said.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and the African Union mediator lauded the top military leaders of the two sides for agreeing to meet.

"I hope that within the next month or so we will be able to see changes," he said.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta also exuded confidence that the talks will yield results.

"We are convinced that the brothers who know each very well will arrive at a lasting solution," he said.

According to Article 6 of the Pretoria Peace Deal, the parties agree to organize a meeting of senior commanders within 5 days from the signing of the peace agreement to discuss and work out detailed modalities for disarmament for the TPLF combatants, taking into account the security situation on the ground.