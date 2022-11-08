Kenya: Pilots Union Officials Summoned By Court Over Contempt for Refusal to Call Off Strike

7 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) officials have now been summoned to appear before the Court and explain why they should not be punished for disobeying the court order asking them not to go on strike.

Lady Justice Anna Ngibuini Mwaure stated that the officials led by KALPA Chairperson, Captain Timothy Njoroge, Vice Chairman Captain David Magwa and Secretary General Mureithi Nyaga should appear in court tomorrow.

Kenya Airways Pilots were issued with a court injunction on October 31 but still went ahead to call for an industrial action a move that has affected thousands of passengers

