Africa: President Ruto to Push Africa's Case on Climate Change at COP27

7 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The Summit - which brings together more than 130 Heads of State from around the globe - comes at a time when Africa is facing weather extremes coupled with energy and food crises.

Kenya is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years as a result of the effects of climate change.

The President, who is the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, will today deliver two statements, one for Kenya and another for Africa.

He will advocate for the implementation of the Paris Agreement adopted by 196 Parties at COP21 in 2015, that undertakes to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

President Ruto later met his Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame for bilateral talks.

The two countries enjoy long-established mutual interests and an enduring partnership on economic, education and security issues.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.