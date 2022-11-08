Africa: President Ruto to Push Africa's Case on Climate Change at COP27

Nairobi — President William Ruto is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The Summit - which brings together more than 130 Heads of State from around the globe - comes at a time when Africa is facing weather extremes coupled with energy and food crises.

Kenya is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years as a result of the effects of climate change.

The President, who is the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, will today deliver two statements, one for Kenya and another for Africa.

He will advocate for the implementation of the Paris Agreement adopted by 196 Parties at COP21 in 2015, that undertakes to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

President Ruto later met his Rwanda counterpart Paul Kagame for bilateral talks.

The two countries enjoy long-established mutual interests and an enduring partnership on economic, education and security issues.